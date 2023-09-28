Exciting Updates for Stardew Valley Fans

Great news for Stardew Valley fans: update 1.6 of the most famous farming simulator of recent years has finally arrived, which will be enriched with a lot of new content. Among them are new festivals, new dialogues, new clothes and items, as well as a co-op mode for 8 players.

A Sneak Peak from the Game’s Creator

Concerned Ape himself, Eric Barone, the game’s sole creator and developer, is giving users a little taste of what’s to come with the update. While he himself defines it as a simple “drop-in”, it’s quite a solid list. It is also clarified that there is no official release date for this update yet, but it is reasonable to assume that it is not too far away.

Review of content version 1.6. no release date yet pic.twitter.com/vyhbFRkZ00 — Concerned Ape (@ConcernedApe) September 27, 2023

Exciting Features in Update 1.6

According to Barone, the contents of Stardew Valley update 1.6 will include:

New main festival

2 new mini-festivals

Content for the more advanced phase of the game, expanding various types of skills

New items and recipes

Alternatives to some final missions from Joji’s side

More than 100 new lines of dialogue

Winter clothing for residents

New types of rewards for completing hints on the board

Supports 8-player multiplayer (PC only)

New type of farm

New secrets and much more

The community seemed to really appreciate the announcement, which came as a wonderful surprise after the developer himself had repeatedly downplayed the scope of the update despite having been working on it for over a year. “He started adding new things and at some point he lost control, he couldn’t stop,” writes a surprised user on the game’s Subreddit. Other fans say they’re thrilled to get so much extra content for free, but they wouldn’t mind if Barone decided to get paid for his efforts by releasing everything as a full expansion.