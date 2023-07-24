Looking Forward to Quantum Error?

If you’re excited about Quantum Error, you’ll be happy to hear that the developer, TeamKill Media, has announced on Twitter that the game’s development is almost complete.

In response to a fan’s question on Twitter about the game’s progress, the team replied:

“Development is pretty much done at this point. We are just finalizing a few things before the game can be officially released. So, stay tuned for more updates very soon!”

Quantum Error will be available for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, but an exact release date has not been announced yet.

[Source – Quantum Error on Twitter]