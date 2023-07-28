Exciting News for Double Dragon Fans!

Get ready for more Double Dragon action! Arc System Works has confirmed that Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance will be released on November 9, 2023 for PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

Nintendo Switch owners are in for a treat, as they will also receive the Double Dragon Collection. This amazing bundle includes Super Double Dragon, Double Dragon, Double Dragon II: The Revenge, Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones, and Double Dragon IV.

Super Double Dragon, originally released in 1992 (US) and 1993 (Europe) for the Super NES, stands out from other games in the series by providing unique differences between its main characters, Billy and Jimmy Lee. On the other hand, Double Dragon Advance was launched in November 2003 for the Game Boy Advance, serving as a remake of the classic 1987 Double Dragon arcade game.

If you’re a Double Dragon fan, you won’t want to miss out on Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons. This incredible game has brought the series back to its roots and is considered one of the best entries in the franchise.