A Year of Exciting Fighting Games in 2023

In 2023, fighting game fans have plenty to look forward to with the release of several highly anticipated titles. Street Fighter 6 has recently captivated players by successfully blending modern and classic elements of the beloved franchise. If you want to know more about it, check out our comprehensive review.

In September, the long-standing Mortal Kombat series is set to make a comeback with a complete reboot in the form of Mortal Kombat 1. This revitalized version introduces new gameplay mechanics to breathe fresh life into the game.

In addition, fans are eagerly anticipating the launch of Tekken 8. While an exact release date has not yet been confirmed by Namco Bandai, rumors suggest it might arrive in 2023. In the meantime, two new characters have been recently revealed, adding to the anticipation for the game.

Raven’s Return

Raven, a well-known secret agent character, first appeared in Tekken 5 and has been absent for twelve years. However, fans will be thrilled to welcome Raven back in Tekken 8. His unique set of skills, including teleportation, promises exciting gameplay moments for players.

A Brand New Character: Azucena

Introducing Azucena, a brand new character from Peru who will join the diverse cast of Tekken 8. Azucena brings a fresh perspective and surprises to the game with her unique fighting style and well-executed feints.

In addition, a new arena set in Peru will accompany Azucena’s arrival, featuring llamas and temples. This arena offers multi-level gameplay, demonstrating Bandai Namco’s commitment to dynamic and vertical stages.

Azucena is the first of many new characters announced for Tekken 8, expanding the roster to 18 characters. Fans can expect more exciting additions to be revealed in the future.