Will the highly anticipated Wonder Woman video game generate more buzz than the latest films featuring Gal Gadot as the iconic superhero? It’s too early to tell, but fans are already getting excited about the recently leaked concept art for the open-world game. The art was inadvertently revealed by one of the game’s developers, who mistakenly used it as the header image on his LinkedIn profile. Although the developer promptly removed it, the image had already spread far and wide across the internet.

The concept art showcases Diana, also known as Wonder Woman, striking a pose alongside two other versions of herself. One version is dressed in her classic Amazonian outfit, while the other sports futuristic armor, adding to the intrigue and anticipation surrounding the game.

Twitter is abuzz with excitement. One user exclaims, “I’ve been eagerly following this game since its announcement! I loved the Shadow of Mordor games, so I can’t wait to experience the Nemesis system again!” Another expresses hope of hearing more about the game at The Game Awards in December.

A new piece of concept art for Monolith’s Wonder Woman game has been revealed by James Philip Gentile, Monolith’s Senior Mocap Supervisor! pic.twitter.com/PRUiMsnOvT — Ethan (@hxrleysivy) August 21, 2023

Limited Information Available

Currently, few details are known about the game except that it will present an original story set in the DC Universe. During the Game Awards 2021, only a brief teaser was unveiled. Monolith Productions, known for their successful Lord of the Rings adaptations with Shadow of War and Shadow of Mordor, is now diving into the superhero genre under the Warner Bros Games umbrella.

On the film front, Gal Gadot first portrayed Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman in 2016. Since then, she has reprised the role in two standalone Wonder Woman films (Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984), as well as in Justice League. She also made cameo appearances in Shazam! The Rage of the Gods and the recent film The Flash. Plans for a third standalone film were unfortunately scrapped when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC Universe.