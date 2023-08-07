E-Sports Evolution to Host EVO 2024

E-Sports Evolution has announced that it will host the Evolution Championship Series 2024, or EVO 2024, from July 26 to 28, 2024.

The 2024 edition of this national fighting games tournament will be held in Las Vegas, marking a much-anticipated return to the city.

EVO 2023 Sets Records

EVO 2023, the most recent edition of the tournament, began on August 4 and concludes today. It has shattered previous records as the largest EVO event and quite possibly the world record for the most participants in a single eSports competition. In recognition of this milestone, Nevada governor Joe Lombardo proclaimed August 6 as “EVO Day” in the state.