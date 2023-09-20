Evil Dead: The Game No Longer Receiving New Content

Evil Dead: The Game, an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game based on the popular Evil Dead series, has announced that it will no longer be receiving new updates. This news comes little more than a year after its initial launch.

Despite the lack of future content, players can still enjoy the game as the servers will be maintained “for the foreseeable future”. However, it should be noted that the game will never be released on the Nintendo Switch, as development for that version has been dropped.

A statement released on the game’s Twitter account reads:

“Today, we have made the decision not to pursue the development of new content for Evil Dead: The Game. We also confirm that we will not be releasing a Nintendo Switch version of the game. We will keep the servers up for the foreseeable future and address any major issues that arise. On behalf of the entire team at Saber, thank you for all the groovy times and your continued support.”

Despite the disappointment of no more updates, the game will still be available for purchase and play, unlike Marvel’s Avengers which faced removal from online storefronts.

Source: Saber Interactive