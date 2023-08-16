Modern Warfare 3: Every Map Will Be a Remastered Version of Modern Warfare 2

Whether you are referring to it as Modern Warfare 2.5 or the game title, it makes no difference. The internet is already in an uproar and is furiously discussing every single component of the game that will be included in Modern Warfare 3, and this will continue until the game is released on November 10th, 2023. The game is expected to be an interesting enough title that the internet is already in an uproar.

Remastered Maps for Modern Warfare 3

It has been reported by a Call of Duty leaker on Twitter that each launch map for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) will be a remastered version of a level from the previous installment in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009). This is an enormous claim, but it’s also an exciting one because, even after more than a decade, most Call of Duty fans still consider the map set included in MW2 to be among the best of all time.

In the Call of Duty franchise, the appearance of remastered maps is not something new, and it won’t be something that happens for the final time, either. It’s become a mainstay of the series, and with each new installment, the previously released maps are redone in a slick and professional-looking format. Having said that, this will likely be the first time that a Call of Duty game will be released with an entire map set that is completely derivative of previous games in the series.

As of now, every MWIII launch map is a remastered MW2 (2009) map. #MWIII — 35 years without a (@el_bobberto) August 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

List of Remastered Maps

Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

What are your thoughts? Is how Modern Warfare 3 will be made available to you exactly as you had hoped?