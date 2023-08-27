Epic Games Allows Developers to Keep 100% Revenue for First 6 Months on Epic Games Store

Epic Games has made a groundbreaking announcement, stating that developers will now have the opportunity to retain 100% of the net revenue generated from games and apps sold on the Epic Games Store for the first six months. In order to take advantage of this offer, developers must make their work exclusive to the store during this specific period through the new First program.

A Generous Revenue Split

Epic’s decision to offer this revenue split is significant, as the company typically allows developers to keep only 88% of their revenue, with a 12% cut going to Epic Games. It’s worth noting that after the initial six months of 100% exclusivity, the revenue split will revert to the standard 88/12 split.

Additional Benefits for Developers

Developers who choose to participate in the Epic First Run program will also enjoy various other advantages. Games and apps included in the program will receive special recognition within the store, featuring “exclusive new badges, homepage placement, and special collections.” Additionally, developers will have the opportunity to take part in relevant store campaigns, such as sales, events, and editorials.

Availability and Release Dates

The Epic First Run program is currently open, and the first eligible products are expected to be released starting from October 16th.

“The Epic Games Store launched in 2018 with an 88%/12% revenue split. Developers can now also choose a new option: first run a PC game on EGS for 6 months, with a 100%/0% revenue split. Developers make more money, Epic finds new customers, everyone benefits from this.” – Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games

In light of this news, one can only wonder if Remedy Entertainment will also be able to secure a 100% guaranteed income from the new Epic Games program for their highly anticipated game, Alan Wake 2, which recently premiered an intense gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2023.