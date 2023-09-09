Epic Games’ chief creative officer, Donald Mustard, has announced his retirement from his role this month. Mustard had a long and successful career in the gaming industry, spanning nearly 25 years. He co-founded ChAIR Entertainment Group in 2005, which was later acquired by Epic Games in 2008. In July 2016, Mustard took on the role of chief creative officer for Epic Games.

After an incredible adventure, I will be retiring from my role as chief creative officer at Epic this month.

During my career, I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with some of the most talented individuals in the industry. Together, we have created amazing games, from the ambitious Advent Rising to the groundbreaking Infinity Blade trilogy. I am particularly proud of my contribution to the development and success of Fortnite.

It has been an honor to be a part of the team that brings joy and delight to the Fortnite community. From the exhilaration of leaping from the Battle Bus to the awe-inspiring moments of the rocket cracking open the sky, Fortnite has created countless memorable experiences. As I embark on this new chapter of my life, I am excited to become a player and share in the future of Fortnite alongside all of you.

I want to express my gratitude to Tim Sweeney and the entire Epic Games family for their support throughout my career. I am also looking forward to spending quality time with my wife and family.