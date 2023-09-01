





DLSS in Starfield Mod: Enhancing Graphics with NVIDIA’s DLSS and Intel’s XeSS

Starfield fans have been reluctant to forgive the absence of DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), but now there’s a solution. A recently released mod in Early Access called “Starfield Upscaler – Replacing FSR2 with DLSS or XeSS,” offers support for DLSS from NVIDIA and Intel’s XeSS technology.

Introducing the PureDark Mod

The mod, known as “Starfield Upscaler – Replacing FSR2 with DLSS or XeSS,” can now be downloaded from Nexus Mods. Initially, it was intended as an exclusive gift to Patreon supporters, but the author decided to make it available to all Starfield players.

Requirements and Installation

To use the mod, you need to have DLSS 2 installed instead of DLSS 3. Additionally, you must install the base Upscaler plugin, which is also accessible on Nexus Mods. In the game’s settings, you’ll need to activate the FSR2 upscaling option, which will then be replaced by the DLSS provided by the mod.

Clarification on DLSS Support

It’s worth mentioning that AMD has stated that the decision not to support DLSS in Starfield was made by Bethesda alone and wasn’t influenced by any exclusive contracts.



