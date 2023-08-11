Side-scrolling cooperative platformer Enchanted Portals is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 6, according to an announcement by publisher Perp Games and developer Xixo Games Studio. The game will also be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One a few weeks later. A physical edition for PlayStation 5 will launch on September 28.

Here is an overview of the game:

About Enchanted Portals Join rookie magicians Bobby and Penny on their adventure through different dimensions. Help them fight their way back to their own dimension and reclaim the Magic Book. With catchy music, charming art, and non-stop comedy, Enchanted Portals offers a cooperative 2D platformer experience that keeps you on your toes. Key Features: Cooperative and solo modes.

A collection of challenging platform stages set in various worlds across dimensions.

Thrilling boss battles with unique settings and multiple phases.

A powerful arsenal of spells and moves, including fire, ice, and wind.

Special abilities like double-jump, magic bubble, and flying with a broom and swimming underwater.

Status effects that add extra challenges and spice up gameplay.

Check out the release date trailer below: