Embracer Group’s $2 Billion Partnership Falls Through

Embracer Group, known for its frequent acquisitions and partnerships in the gaming industry, faced a surprising setback in May. One of its deals, valued at $2 billion, unexpectedly collapsed just a day before it was supposed to be announced to the public.

Although Embracer Group initially kept the identity of the failed partner undisclosed, Axios has reported that it was Savvy Games, a studio funded by Saudi Arabia, that backed out of the agreement.

According to Axios, the information comes from four anonymous sources who were familiar with the deal and corroborated the story through reviewed documentation.

The sudden breakdown of the partnership had a significant impact on Embracer’s stock prices, leading the company to implement a new restructuring plan. Unfortunately, this plan resulted in the closure of several studios and layoffs.

The exact reason behind Savvy Games’ withdrawal from the deal remains a mystery. Embracer Group has yet to provide any further details on the matter.

Source: Axios