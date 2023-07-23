The Giant Embracer Group

Embracer Group is a major player in the video game industry, alongside Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. Despite being smaller than these industry giants, Embracer Group should not be underestimated. Since 2018, this Swedish company has been engaging in an extensive acquisition campaign, and now owns significant studios like Crystal Dynamics, Saber Interactive, and Gearbox Software.

With its many acquisitions, the group is now venturing into new horizons and is focused on achieving profitability. After undergoing several redesigns, cancellations, and confirmations, Embracer Group is currently working on several exciting projects, including games based on the Middle-earth universe. Last year, the company acquired the Lord of the Rings license, and now, the price of this transaction has been revealed.

An Invaluable License

Last year, Embracer Group announced that it had acquired the rights to Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, previously held by Saul Zaentz Company. These rights cover the main books as well as various content related to Middle-earth, such as amusement parks, films, and video games. This acquisition presents a multitude of derivative products and an exceptional opportunity for any investor. The total value of these rights was estimated to exceed two billion dollars, but Embracer Group managed to acquire them for a much lower price.

According to the annual report, Embracer Group spent 4,200,000,000 Swedish crowns, which is approximately 363 million euros. This is a bargain compared to the original estimated price. By comparison, Amazon reportedly paid nearly 250 million dollars to the J.R.R. Tolkien estate for the rights to produce its series “The Rings of Power”.

Following these acquisitions, Embracer Group is now focused on regaining profitability. To compensate for losses and debts, the company has closed several studios and is now prioritizing projects with the highest potential. It remains to be seen what Embracer Group has in store for us next. While the purchase of the Lord of the Rings rights has impacted their cash flow, the company promises several world-class projects based on Tolkien’s work. This is definitely something to keep an eye on!