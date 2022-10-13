On October 13, FromSoftware will initiate maintenance on the game’s servers, so reports of Elden Ring being down are likely to be accurate.

Online servers for #ELDENRING will undergo maintenance today, October 13, 2022. Maintenance will begin at 12:00 AM PDT | 09:00 CEST | 16:00 JST. Thank you for your patience. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 13, 2022

As always, we’ll update the post if there are any changes to the server’s status.

We will get all the Patch Notes and details of the Scheduled Maintenance of the Server as soon as we have any update.

