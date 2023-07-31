Eiyuden Chronicle: One Hundred Heroes Postponed to Q2 2024
Developer Rabbit & Bear Studios has Eiyuden Chronicle: One Hundred Heroes postponed to the second quarter of 2024. Actually, the roleplaying game should be released for all current consoles this year.
In a short statement kick starters the reason given for the delay is that they want a compelling story and simply deliver the best possible product and need more time to do so.
