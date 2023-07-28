Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Delayed Until Q2 2024

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, developed by Rabbit & Bear Studios and published by 505 Games, has been pushed back to a Q2 2024 release, according to an announcement made on Kickstarter. Initially scheduled for a 2023 launch, the decision to delay was made to ensure the best possible story and reward the game’s Kickstarter backers with an exceptional gaming experience.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes achieved immense success on Kickstarter, raising a staggering $4,541,481 from 46,307 backers. This made it the third highest-funded video game in Kickstarter history, only surpassed by Shenmue III and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

Directed by Yoshitaka Murayama, the mastermind behind Suikoden, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is often considered a spiritual successor to Konami’s beloved franchise. Described as an “ode to the classic JRPG genre from the PlayStation era,” the game will feature high-resolution 2.5D graphics, pixel-based characters, a captivating story of war and friendship, a diverse cast of 100 unique heroes, and a fortress building system to grow the protagonist’s army.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is set to be released on PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One in Q2 2024.