Publisher 505 Games and developer Rabbit & Bear Studios have announced a delay for “Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes”

The highly anticipated strategy RPG, “Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes,” previously scheduled for release in 2023, will now be launching in Q2 2024. The game will be available on various platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will also be included in Xbox Game Pass.

The delay was made in order to ensure the best possible story and game experience for the dedicated Kickstarter backers who supported the project.

To give fans a taste of what’s to come, Rabbit & Bear Studios has released a three-minute gameplay video, which can be viewed here.