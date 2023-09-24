





Easter Egg Homage to Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0

In the latest update for Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED has included an Easter egg that pays tribute to the popular Netflix animated series, Edgerunners. This Easter egg can be found in the form of graffiti featuring the main characters of the show.

Important Spoiler Alert!

Before we proceed, it’s essential to mention that discussing this Easter egg may contain heavy spoilers for Edgerunners. If you haven’t watched the series yet, we recommend you stop reading now.

In the storyline of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, there is a compelling and dramatic narrative. Unfortunately, the story concludes with the death of David Martinez and his gang of outlaws.

As a tribute to their tragic fate, CD Projekt RED decided to honor them at the Columbarium in the Westbrook area of Night City.

How to Find the Tribute

To discover the tribute, gamers need to visit the Columbarium alcove in Night City’s North Oak. Look for mentions of David Martinez, Gloria Martinez (David’s mother), and the rest of the gang. Additionally, a Reddit player uncovered a poignant message: “You taught me not to trust anyone.”

According to Exputer, the presence of this sentence indicates that Lucy, the sole survivor of the gang, is responsible for the tribute.

Lastly, it is worth noting that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be released on September 26, 2023, for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

David and his team now have niches on the site columbarium.byu/Slowhike in Edgerunners.



