What had been rumored beforehand came out yesterday at QuakeCon, namely a remaster of Earthquake II. A trailer was also shown.

Said remaster of Earthquake II is already available for all current consoles and offers the main game including all expansions in a nice form and even a new campaign from Machine Games. Earthquake II 64 is also on board.

The press release details the content and improvements:

The polished original

The original, authentic version of Earthquake II now offers:

Up to 4K* and widescreen resolution support

Renewed models

Improved enemy animations and more detailed carnage

Sharpened and restored AI behavior

Reworked cutscenes, dynamic and colored lighting, antialiasing and depth of field

The original Sonic Mayhem heavy rock soundtrack and more

Support for online multiplayer and coop

Download the two original mission packs

Earthquake II Includes both original mission packs: “The Reckoning” with 18 campaign levels and 7 deathmatch maps, and “Ground Zero” with 15 campaign levels and 14 deathmatch maps.

The brand new expansion “Call of the Machine”

A brand new experience from MachineGames with 28 campaign levels and a multiplayer deathmatch map. In the depths of Strogg space lies the machine capable of destroying the fabric of reality. Fight through space and time to find Strogg’s creator, destroy him and change the fate of man and machine.

Online and local multiplayer or coop

Take on the Strogg in the gritty military scifi campaign and expansions with up to three other players online or in local splitscreen coop. The game offers pure retro action and competitive combat with support for matches of up to 16 players (online), *four players (local split screen), or *eight players (local split screen). Bot support for offline and online DM and TDM modes is included.

Play with others on different platforms thanks to Crossplay

Play the campaign and expansions with others or take on friends in multiplayer matches no matter what platform you’re playing on. Crossplay is available on PC (controller supported), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.