Remaster of Earthquake II Released with Exciting New Features
What had been rumored beforehand came out yesterday at QuakeCon, namely a remaster of Earthquake II. A trailer was also shown.
Said remaster of Earthquake II is already available for all current consoles and offers the main game including all expansions in a nice form and even a new campaign from Machine Games. Earthquake II 64 is also on board.
The press release details the content and improvements:
The polished original
-
Up to 4K* and widescreen resolution support
-
Renewed models
-
Improved enemy animations and more detailed carnage
-
Sharpened and restored AI behavior
-
Reworked cutscenes, dynamic and colored lighting, antialiasing and depth of field
-
The original Sonic Mayhem heavy rock soundtrack and more
-
Support for online multiplayer and coop
Download the two original mission packs
-
Mission Pack: The Reckoning
-
Mission Pack: Ground Zero
The brand new expansion “Call of the Machine”
Online and local multiplayer or coop
Play with others on different platforms thanks to Crossplay
