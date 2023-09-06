EA Sports WRC: A New Racing Game Coming Soon

Electronic Arts has recently announced the trailer for their upcoming racing game, EA Sports WRC. Developed by Codemasters on the Unreal Engine graphics engine, this new game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC through various platforms such as the EA app, Epic Games Store, and Steam.

Release Date and Early Access

Players can expect the release of EA Sports WRC on November 3, 2023. However, Early Access will be available for those who pre-order the digital version on or after October 31.

What the Senior Creative Director Says

Ross Gowing, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters, expressed his excitement about the game, stating, “EA Sports WRC is the purest form of motorsport, where every stage is a battle against time, the ground, and yourself.” He also emphasized that this game is the result of combining their studio’s expertise with an officially licensed WRC game, delivering the ultimate rally motorsport experience. The new game engine has allowed them to enhance cohesion, while added features like Builder and Moments give players more ways to engage with the sport they love.

Exciting Features

The game will include 18 official FIA World Rally Championship locations, with additional locations like the Central European Rally becoming available through a post-launch update. Furthermore, EA Sports WRC offers a cross-platform multiplayer mode that supports up to 32 players. Players can choose from 10 WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC cars, as well as enjoy driving 68 of the most iconic rally cars spanning 60 years of history.

Pre-Order Bonuses

All players who pre-order EA Sports WRC will receive five VIP passes. Each pass includes extra post-launch content and cosmetic packs, featuring liveries and clothing options to customize your in-game experience.