





EA Sports UFC 5 Release Date and Platform

EA Sports UFC 5 Release Date and Platform

EA Sports has confirmed that EA Sports UFC 5 will be released for PS5 on October 27, 2023. Unfortunately, the game will not be available on PS4.

Improved Graphics and Engine

Unlike previous EA UFC titles, EA Sports UFC 5 will be powered by the Frostbite graphics engine. This technology has been used in other popular EA games like Dead Space, Need for Speed: Unbound, and Battlefield 2042.

The Frostbite engine brings numerous benefits to the game, including a consistent 60 frames per second and highly detailed character models. The improved lighting and shadow work make sweat and blood glisten as fighters take hits. Additionally, EA Sports UFC 5 will be the first game in the series to receive a mature age rating due to its realistic depiction of violence.

Realistic Body Damage System

EA Sports UFC 5 introduces an all-new body damage system to replicate the impact of strikes in real-life. While it won’t feature extreme injuries like exploding cauliflower ears or compound fractures, repeated kicks to the legs will bruise and reduce mobility. This adds strategy to the gameplay, as players can target specific body parts for offensive advantage.

Enhanced Grappling and Career Mode

The grappling system in EA Sports UFC 5 has been vastly improved, offering more transition options and removing mini-games. The career mode has also been reworked, providing a deeper campaign experience. Players will have to manage lingering injuries and make risky decisions to gain fame and experience, or risk additional wear and tear for their fighter.

Debut Trailer

Watch the debut trailer for EA Sports UFC 5 below:

[Embedded video of the trailer]