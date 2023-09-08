Connected to the first trailer announces Electronic Arts EA Sports UFC 5

which will be released on October 27 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The press release has the full info drone ready:

“UFC 5 is the most realistic MMA experience fans can have outside of the Octagon,” said UFC President Dana White. “This game is incredible and truly a next generation UFC experience.” The introduction of the Frostbite engine will significantly improve the MMA experience in UFC 5. Representing a new era of realism and combat intensity, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will grace the cover of the UFC 5 Deluxe Edition, while UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski and former UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko will grace the cover of the Standard Edition.

With the new Real Impact System and the addition of many community requested upgrades, UFC 5 offers an improvement over previous titles in the series: the athletes’ attributes and abilities adapt to the course of a fight, making for an additional realism factor. With 64,000 new face damage combos, UFC 5 helps bring the game even closer to the action. New fluid physics and particle systems bring blood and sweat to the Octagon for a near 1:1 rendering of a Pay-Per-View main event, while the implementation of the brand new facial animation tool improves the representation of the combatants. The photorealistic depiction of the fighters is further enhanced with advanced body sculpting and strand-based hair at key UFC 5 moments.

“UFC 5 delivers a highly realistic combat experience that leverages the power and technology of Frostbite,” said Nate McDonald. EA SPORTS UFC 5’s main producer. “Every aspect has been improved, from our Real Impact System, which helps maximize the power of generational switching in the hardware, to the improved lighting, detailed characters and strand-based hair and facial animation system. Our partnership with the UFC provides an unparalleled and authentic interactive MMA experience.”

“UFC 5 has all the sweat, blood and dedication it takes to succeed in the Octagon,” said Volkanovski. “Believe me, the level of immersion EA SPORTS has created with this game is the ultimate representation of the sport.”

In addition to the Real Impact System, advanced graphics and improved gameplay with the Frostbite Engine, UFC 5 includes the following new features: