EA Sports PGA Tour Update 1.000.010 Patch Notes – Season 5 and FedExCup Playoffs

The EA Sports PGA Tour update 1.000.010 patch notes have been released by EA Tiburon. This update is a big one, bringing support for Season 5 of the golfing sim. Here’s what you can expect:

Season 5 and the FedExCup Playoffs

– The North Course at Olympia Fields Country Club, host of the second leg of the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs, is now available to play in all game modes. In career mode, the BMW Championship now alternates between Olympia Fields and Wilmington Country Club every season.

– Menus, screens, and key art have been updated to be styled in the Season 5 FedExCup Playoffs theme.

– Three weeks of new Challenges will be released that recreate key moments from each of the three FedExCup Playoff events.

New Pro Pass for Season 5

– Season 5 introduces Pro Pass as the best way to experience everything that each season has to offer and earn exclusive rewards.

– The Season 5 Pro Pass includes new seasonal content such as Scottie Sheffler’s Signature Irons Spec in the free tier. The premium tier includes the new Orange TaylorMade MyStealth 2 Driver, Jordan Spieth’s Scottie Cameron 009 Putter, and more.

– You can level up your Pro Pass by completing live Quests, FedExCup Playoffs Challenges, and playing rounds in Online, Tournaments, and Career modes.

Gameplay Improvements

– Aiming arc and ball trails are no longer visible on the black screen during a fade-out.

– The HUD is no longer momentarily visible at the end of hole flyovers initiated from the scorecard menu.

– The aiming arc has been updated to show the power of the arc using the exact lie effect percentage when the player’s Lie Effect setting is off.

Career Mode Fixes

– Numerous issues related to how FedExCup Starting Strokes for the TOUR Championship were displayed and sorted in scorecards, leaderboards, and the HUD have been fixed.

Tournament and Challenge Fixes

– Tournament fees are now being charged back to the player’s account after experiencing an error.

– Instances where pro golfers were being shown instead of the player’s created golfer when previewing challenge rewards have been fixed.

Quest Fixes

– Live Quests are now being displayed in the UI.

Course Improvements

– Texture resolution and overall visual quality have been improved on 5 courses: Chambers Bay, Riviera, TPC Sawgrass, TPC Scottsdale, and Wolf Creek.

– Various fixes and improvements have been made to other courses, including Augusta National, Bandon Dunes, Bay Hill, Pebble Beach, and more.

User Interface Enhancements

– Thumbnail images for all clubs have been updated to better display the club.

– Various fixes and improvements have been made to the UI, including challenges, equipment, gameplay, loading, main menu, online play, quests, rewards, skills, tournaments, branding, stability, and accessibility.

These are just some of the highlights from the EA Sports PGA Tour update 1.000.010 patch notes. Make sure to update your game and enjoy all the new content and improvements!



