Every year, millions of players around the world enjoy FIFA games, making it a longstanding tradition and a lucrative brand within the video game culture. However, the development and publishing company, EA, has decided to end its partnership with FIFA.

As a result, EA will no longer be associated with the name “FIFA” and will instead rename its franchise as EA Sports FC. Despite this change, the upcoming title, EA Sports FC 24, will still offer the same high-quality gameplay and the expertise of the developers.

The Ultimate League Mode is Revealed

The popular Ultimate League mode from FIFA games will also be featured in EA Sports FC 24. Players can build their teams with current and former players, including both male and female professionals, creating a mix of modernity and football legends.

EA has recently unveiled some new features of the Ultimate League mode, which can be found below:

Additionally, a video showcasing the Ultimate League mode has been created and distributed for players to get a detailed look at the gameplay.

EA Sports FC 24 is set to be released on September 29, 2023, and will be available on various platforms such as PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are now open, and some platforms are offering discounts for early purchases.