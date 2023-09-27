EA Sports FC 24 Brings High Performance to Nintendo Switch

EA Sports FC 24 is all set to deliver an exceptional gaming experience on the Nintendo Switch, with confirmed resolution and performance details for the popular gaming console.

Resolution and Performance Details

According to EA Sports, the Switch version of the game will run at 30 frames per second (fps). While previous FIFA games have achieved 60fps across all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, the use of the Frostbite Engine in EA Sports FC 24 marks a new beginning for the series. On the resolution front, the game will be displayed at up to 720p in handheld mode and up to 1080p in docked mode.

The Frostbite Engine on Nintendo Switch

Producer Doru Logigan, in a conversation with IGN, expressed his excitement about successfully bringing the Frostbite Engine to the Nintendo Switch. This achievement by the development team has generated high anticipation among fans, who eagerly await the reviews and initial reactions.

Support and Updates for Nintendo Switch Users

Nintendo Switch users can expect the same level of support as other platforms for EA Sports FC 24. This includes regular patches, updates for the Ultimate Team mode, and numerous other improvements planned for the first season.

Mortal Kombat 1 Fallout

Addressing the disappointment of Nintendo Switch players with the performance of Mortal Kombat 1, EA Sports’ statements bring reassurance and hope. The specialized press has labeled the performance of the fighting game on the hybrid console as “catastrophic,” with animations and fighter’s faces becoming sources of memes within a short span after release.