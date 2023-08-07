New Arrivals Galore

The Women’s World Cup may not be enough for football enthusiasts, but fear not! EA Sports FC 24 (the successor to FIFA 23) has just released with exciting new features waiting for you on the field. According to Fab Muoio, Senior Art Director on the project, their aim was to create the most realistic and immersive game to date. Even without the famous football federation’s name, Electronic Arts still delivers a top-quality experience. Last year, FIFA demanded double the amount of money (a billion dollars) from the publisher for the use of its acronym, leading to the two entities severing ties.

In a trailer released on August 4, 2023, it was revealed that EA Sports FC 24 has received fantastic technical enhancements. This includes new 3D models for players and groundbreaking technology that allows the fabric of the jerseys to deform realistically. The stadiums also receive a makeover with improved lighting and more authentic atmospheres. To enhance the gameplay experience, a special camera will be introduced along with more varied shots, whether in the boxes, in the corridor leading to the stadium, or even in the commentator’s box. Other exciting additions include displaying ongoing game statistics directly on the field and during slow motion, such as shot distance, goalkeeper reaction time, and team stamina.

More to Come

But wait, there’s more! In two additional videos, Electronic Arts showcased new features such as coaches in the manager’s career mode and agents in the on-field gameplay. Players will also have the opportunity to enjoy the “Advanced Shot Cancels” feature, allowing them to execute fake shots combined with technical moves. It’s worth noting that EA Sports FC 2024 will be released on September 29.