Features:

New Chapter Agent — time to meet Shen Xiu, AKA The Huntress – the newest Chapter Agent and a very talented tracker. Have you ever come across various bow containers on your journey? All of those used to belong to her as she is an expert in ranged weapons. Moreover, she represents the Hunters – a mysterious faction of talented huntsmen employed to track down and eliminate the most dangerous of the Infected. The chase for her newest prey led her all the way to the City.

New Enemies — face brand new dangers in the form of the Hag (a threatening Banshee Variant) and Plaguebearers (Human Enemies infected by the Hag). But watch out – she is a very fast and nimble foe that is almost impossible to hit in close quarters and can easily catch you off guard. The Hag can even resist daylight or UV light, so you must rethink your tactics! Furthermore, her Pleaguebearers are almost indistinguishable from normal people, and only your Survivor Sense can help you detect them. Upon their death, they will release a toxic fog that can instantly turn any human enemies around them into Infected!

New Weapons — unlock powerful gear such as the Hunter’s Crossbow or Ballista Bow; an impressive new addition to your arsenal of ranged weapons. However, the melee weapons enthusiast will also have a blast with deadly weapons such as the Basher.

New Bounties — face the brand new series of bounties focused on defeating your enemies with traps, ranged weapons, or without getting hit.

Revisit Chapter 1 — the first Chapter’s content will still be available. Moreover, Harper – the previous Chapter Agent – will have a brand new weapon, blueprint, pack, and bounties to offer.

“We wanted to present players with a challenge like none they have seen before. The Hag is meant to be an extraordinary foe, powerful enough even to bend the game’s rules – making the Day in the City as dangerous and tense as the Night. The hunt is on, and you’ll have to be constantly on your toes if you don’t want to end up as the prey.” – Paweł Płaza, Techland’s Product Owner

Game Updates

After Update 1.5.0, called “Community Update,” we’ve decided to polish bugs and issues to make gameplay more pleasant. We’ve focused on performance issues and glitches that occurred after the recent update.

Check out a more detailed list below:

Gameplay Updates

Fixed an issue with a glitch that prevented finishing the game

There is a chance for the player to retrieve regular arrows and bolts after shooting at the enemy.

Fixed an issue where vendors were not functioning properly after co-op sessions

The player’s outfit no longer resets after changing gear

Fixed an issue where some consumables would disappear from the inventory, blocking the ability to progress in the story

Fixed spawn location during A Place to Call Home, which prevented progression in the story

Fixed an issue with the inability to sleep or fast travel after traveling to the second region of the game

Fixed an issue with added additional inhibitors for some cases after a recent update

Fixed an issue where Aiden had GRE Key from the start of the game, now Dylan hands it to you (before his miserable end)

Fixed a prompt during the Welcome on Board quest that prevented from progressing in the story

Co-op Updates

Fixed path collision that prevented progression in the story, if your friend blocked a pathway

UI/UX Updates

Performance and visual improvements in particle system

Journal performance improved, reducing the time to load quest details

Improved the quality of background texture in vendor and craftmaster menu

Fixed appearance of some meshes

Fixed wrong gear being displayed after re-equipping certain items a few times

Fixed SFX for barrels and Molotov cocktails, improving visuals

Fixed Landing Jump description to clear out the confusion

Technical Updates

Reduced the number of crashes on PlayStation 5

Fixed the black screen after the intro of the game on PlayStation 5 VRR

Fixed corrupted textures on PlayStation 5

Municipal Services achievement can be obtained as usual

Fixed an issue with crashes when entering the Player tab in the menu

Fixed some issues with falling under the map

Source: Dying Light 2