Dustborn: Explore a Neo-Western America with a Self-Driving Car

Dustborn invites players to explore a neo-western America with a self-driving car and their crew. Each member of the crew possesses unique powers that will be crucial in making a very dangerous delivery across the country.

From developer Red Thread Games and publisher Quantic Dreams, Dustborn is a story-driven action game that delves into themes of friendship, love, and the power of words.

Dustborn showcased some exciting gameplay during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live 2023. The game will be available on both PS5 and PS4, with an anticipated release date in early 2024.

Depending on the release date, there could be a four-year gap between the game’s reveal in 2020 and its launch. Despite the wait, fans can now enjoy the new gameplay trailer showcased during Gamescom ONL 2023.

Stay Tuned for More Updates on Dustborn!

This is the first update we’ve had on Dustborn in quite some time. It’s reassuring to see that Red Thread has been diligently working on the game, and we can expect a launch date announcement soon.

