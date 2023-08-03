Dust2: A Legendary Counter-Strike Map

Since its introduction in the first Counter-Strike game, Dust2 has become a mythical map in the history of video games. Known for its simple yet effective design, Dust2 has garnered a reputation among players who have mastered its every nook and cranny. For those who hold this map dear, a new video showcasing an ultra-realistic version of Dust2 recreated using Unreal Engine 5 is a must-watch.

What’s Next for Counter-Strike 2

In March, Valve surprised fans by announcing the development of Counter-Strike 2, a major update for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. One of the main features of this sequel is a new graphics engine that aims to breathe new life into the game’s maps. However, the realistic graphics seen in the Unreal Engine 5 version of Dust2 should not be expected in Counter-Strike 2, as they are not suited for the game’s requirements.

Since the announcement, Valve has been relatively silent about Counter-Strike 2, apart from some comparison images and gameplay tweaks. Originally planned for a summer release, the game is still in the testing phase with no confirmed release date. Valve has until September 23rd, the end of summer, to fulfill their promise or communicate any potential delays. It’s important to note that Counter-Strike 2 will be available to all owners of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which became free-to-play in 2018. Your inventory will also transfer between the two games seamlessly.