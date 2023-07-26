DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing Announced for Multiple Platforms

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Bamtang Games have announced the upcoming release of DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing. The kart racing game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam). It is set to launch in 2023.

The standard physical and digital edition of DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing will cost $39.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition will be priced at $49.99 and include the full base game, as well as two exclusive characters and their karts (Master Oogway from DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda and Wolf from DreamWorks’ Puss In Boots: The Last Wish).

About DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing

Get ready to race with 20 of the most iconic DreamWorks Animation characters in DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing! Shift, drift, and jump at high speeds on fantastical tracks inspired by fan-favorite films. Compete against friends and family in solo, online, and local split-screen multiplayer modes.

Key Features

All-Star Racing Roster – Choose from 20 fan-favorite DreamWorks Animation characters, including Shrek, Po, Tigress, Boss Baby, Puss in Boots, Hiccup, Astrid, and more!

– Choose from 20 fan-favorite DreamWorks Animation characters, including Shrek, Po, Tigress, Boss Baby, Puss in Boots, Hiccup, Astrid, and more! 20 Awesome Karts – Each character has their own uniquely styled kart. Customize your ride with hundreds of parts and accessories.

– Each character has their own uniquely styled kart. Customize your ride with hundreds of parts and accessories. Race Through Iconic Locations – Experience tracks inspired by beloved DreamWorks Animation films, such as Shrek’s Kingdom of Far Far Away, Trolls’ Bergen town, Kung Fu Panda’s Spirit Realm, The Boss Baby’s Baby Corp, Madagascar’s New York City Zoo, and more!

– Experience tracks inspired by beloved DreamWorks Animation films, such as Shrek’s Kingdom of Far Far Away, Trolls’ Bergen town, Kung Fu Panda’s Spirit Realm, The Boss Baby’s Baby Corp, Madagascar’s New York City Zoo, and more! Harness the Power of Magic Paths – Discover hidden shortcuts by hitting magical switches on the track. Extend these paths by activating more switches.

– Discover hidden shortcuts by hitting magical switches on the track. Extend these paths by activating more switches. Trolls Join the Crew – Enjoy the company of Poppy, Branch, Barb, Cooper, and other Trolls characters as your race hosts. Collect Trolls for special surprises.

– Enjoy the company of Poppy, Branch, Barb, Cooper, and other Trolls characters as your race hosts. Collect Trolls for special surprises. Compete in Various Game Modes – Take on the excitement of Free Race, Cups, Challenge, and Time Trial game modes. Engage in eight-person online multiplayer or four-player local split-screen multiplayer.

Check out the first screenshots in the gallery below:

Screenshots

