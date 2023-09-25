Dragon’s Dogma 2 Will Have a Larger Game World with Seamless Exploration

During the Tokyo Game Show 2023, Capcom provided new details about Dragon’s Dogma 2. Director Hideaki Itsuno announced that the game world will be four times bigger than the first installment, and players can explore without any interruptions or loading screens.

No Loading Screens and Guided Exploration

According to Itsuno, the game will not have loading screens when players venture into dungeons or caves. Cutscenes may require loading, but overall, players will not experience any interruptions during exploration. The roads in the game serve as guides for players, indicating potential paths to follow. NPCs and other characters also utilize these roads, making exploration in the game completely open-ended. Players can choose to deviate from the suggested paths, although climbing onto flat rocks is not possible unless the area is of similar height to the character.

Platforms and Release Date

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is currently in development for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. As of now, the game does not have an official launch window. In addition, a new gameplay video focusing on classes was recently released for the Tokyo Game Show 2023.