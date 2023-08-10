Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC “The 23rd World Tournament” Coming on August 17

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have announced that downloadable content “The 23rd World Tournament” for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be launching on August 17.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam. The release date for the downloadable content has yet to be announced.