A new update has been released for Dragon Ball: The Breakers Update 1.10 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Dragon Ball: The Breakers Update 1.10 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Fixed an issue where, when changing the camera angle right before firing the Ki Wave from the “Father-Son Kamehameha” Super Attack near a wall, the Survivor would end up facing a different direction from the fired Ki Wave.
Fixed an issue where the background would sometimes turn completely black when using the “Father-Son Kamehameha” Super Attack near a wall.
Fixed an issue where it was possible to evade underwater with the “Fortuneteller Baba” Survivor Skin.
Fixed an issue on the new map “Snowy Mountain” where Dragon Balls in a destroyed area would not reappear in certain areas.
Fixed various other minor bugs and issues.
Currently Ongoing In-Game Errors/Adjustments Planned for Future Updates
An issue where, in certain situations, the animation of Super Attacks will be skipped and the targeting cursor will move in a way that was not originally intended.
An issue where, when a Survivor uses the Instant Transmission active skill, Raiders can still hit the Survivor when they should be out of range if said Raider uses certain skills at a particular time.
An issue where Raiders can still hit a Survivor using the Instant Transmission active skill with a properly timed vanish move and follow them to their new location.
An issue where the game would lock when attempting to start an online match with “—-” or “Battle Suit 1” selected as a costume with the “Vegeta (Super Saiyan)” Transphere, as those costumes cannot be equipped with that Transphere.
An issue in which the “Landing Delay Nullification” skill unintentionally causes actions other than running to speed up.
An issue where the Raider role cannot be selected on the ROLE SELECT screen.