Adjusted Contents

Adjusted the Flames of Mt. Frypan active skill so that it becomes a long-range lock when locking a player on the other side of the flame.

Adjusted the appearance of the escape time machine signal beacon so that it is easier to see from a distance.

Reduced the time until the Raider can move again when skipping the animation that plays after destroying the Startup System.

Reduced the chance that Nappa/Vegeta will discover Survivors in Episode 2.

Slighly moved up on the position of on-screen captions.

Fixed Contents

Fixed an issue on Frieza’s “Zarbon!” active skill where the damage animation would not play when destroying a Survivor’s barrier.

Fixed an issue on Saibaman’s “Self-Destruct” passive skill where it would not activate properly if a Survivor performed a close-ranged attack during Dragon Change before being grabbed by the Saibaman.

Fixed an issue on Vegeta’s “Call Nappa” active skill where damage could not be dealt to Survivors under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue on Cell’s “Solar Flare” active skill where the skill would not hit when used on ground if Survivor was at the same or higher position than the Raider, or if there were obstacles on the ground between the Raider and the Survivor.

Fixed an issue with Cell’s “Perfect Kamehameha” Super Attack where the attack range displayed before firing was narrower than the actual attack range.

Fixed an issue where Survivors were unable to pass through the area where the Flames of Mt. Frypan active skill was activated, even after the skill has ended.

Fixed an issue where certain Ki Blast attacks used by Survivors would not pass through the Flames of Mt. Frypan active skill.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor who used the Flames of Mt. Frypan active skill would not be repelled when coming into contact with the wall of flames effect while on the ground.

Fixed an issue on the Charming Pose active skill where the skill’s effect would not land if the Survivor and Raider were at different heights.

Fixed an issue on the Landing Delay Nullification passive skill where Survivors would not receive a speed boost after landing from a high place while using certain skills.

Fixed an issue on the Hellzone Grenade Super Attack where the Raider would not take damage from the attack if there were obstacles between Raider and Survivor.

Fixed an issue where Survivors could nullify the delay that occurs when landing from a high place by performing certain actions just before landing.

Fixed an issue where if Survivor evaded the Raider’s close-ranged attack using the Evasive Action, Survivor’s position before evading would be displayed during the attack

Fixed an issue where if Survivor used an active skill or Super Attack while the Raider was summoning Shenron, the skills would be cancelled by the summoning animation

Fixes and Adjustments Planned for Future Updates

We plan to implement fixes and adjustments to the following areas in a future update. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we work to implement these changes.

Currently adjusting to have the Raider role selectable on the ROLE SELECT screen.

Currently fixing an issue where the percentage of Survivor roll bonus on the battle result screen is displayed as 29%, which is only occuring on Nintendo Switch.

Source:Dragon Ball: The Breakers