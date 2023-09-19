DONTNOD Entertainment Reveals New Trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Check out the brand new trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, the upcoming supernatural adventure game from DONTNOD Entertainment. The trailer highlights key features of the game, including its dual protagonists and the importance of decision-making.

Watch the trailer below:

Sony PS5 Complete Guide – Everything Explained About PlayStation 5 For New Owners In 2023

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden follows the story of Antea Duarte and Red Mac Raith, ghost hunters dedicated to protecting humanity from lingering spirits. However, when Antea becomes a ghost herself, Raith must find a way to free her from her spectral prison while dealing with a supernatural threat to the community of New Eden.

As players, you will have the chance to harness Antea’s spiritual powers and combine them with Red’s formidable weapons to banish the souls of the dead. Your choices throughout the game will determine the fate of New Eden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is set to launch on November 7, 2023, for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.