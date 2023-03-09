New God: Loki

Loki is a trickster, his agility and precision in using daggers make him unpredictable and lethal on the battleground. His acrobatic playstyle is even more powerful while in the air, thanks to empowered attacks. He is also a master of illusions and effects, employing invisibility, poison, magical daggers that obscure the vision of his opponents, and the most powerful trick of all, the creation of a clone that explodes at his command.

Abilities

Acrobatic Vault

Loki leaps into the air with momentum. His next aerial attack is Empowered, dealing more damage and heavy knockback.

Obscuring Dagger

Loki throws a magical spinning dagger forward that dazes enemies and obscures their vision, as well as dealing damage and knockback.

Hidden in Shadows

Loki enters Stealth, becoming invisible for a short time. The first attack out of stealth applies poison to enemies, dealing additional damage over time.

Explosive Me

Loki spawns a clone that explodes after charging up, dealing massive damage and knockback to enemies in the area of the explosion. However, Loki can refire the ability early to trick his opponents at the cost of dealing less damage and knockback.

New Skins

Loki – Nordic Nomad – Shop

BIG WIN: 3v3 Arcade becomes 3v3 with Knockout only

The main 3v3 Arcade queue will be moved to include only 3v3 Knockout.

We are going to bring back King of the Hill, Oddball, and Coin Blitz as limited-time modes in the future.

New Feature: Banners

Want to flex a bit more on your enemies? Banners are now available!

A new cosmetic that is shown to players after you knock them out, Banners are a great way to add some style to your skills!

New Feature: Skin & God Purchasing during character select

Queue popped before you could pick up that new Amaterasu skin? Missed using a god token on the newly released Loki before jumping into a 2v2? No worries – Skin and God Purchasing is now available in the Character Select!

Updated Titles

We’ve given a bit of spice to the Title cosmetic in DKO – and now show it in a bunch of new places

Titles are now displayed in the Lobby, Character Select, In-Game Scoreboard, and End of Match Scoreboard

Scoreboard Update: Damage Done column

Players can now see their Damage Done on the Scoreboard Knockouts and Assists aren’t the only important part of combat in DKO – dishing out damage is vital to success!



Moved Loadout during Character Selection to Skin Selection

We are working on the Character Select phase a bit – we moved the Loadout selection into the phase after selecting the Character into the phase where Skin selection is made

General Combat Changes

Canceling ground-targeted movement abilities (e.g., Thor, Susano) now consumes the full cooldown.

We have found players using the cancellation of ground-targeted movement abilities to refresh and continue attack chains in the air to impressive effect. While we don’t want to remove this tactic from the playbook at this stage, we are increasing the “cost” of this playstyle by setting the movement ability on a full cooldown (rather than the half cooldown it has been).

God Balance

Amaterasu

We’re looking to address the difficulty in facing off against Amaterasu is her high combo potential that can make an opponent feel quite powerless in some instances. Critically, we’re removing the easy options for her to trigger her Ultimate ability from other attacks, giving an opponent a window for escape and allowing for more counter-play in these situations.

Amaterasu will not be able to use her “Final Light” ability until the animations for her Air Light, Sunseeker Dash, or Sunlit Uppercut are finished.

Removed the ability to jump-cancel Heavenly Strike on the successful first hit.

King Arthur

Arthur’s performance has been steadily improving over recent patches, but we’re making what I hope will be the last set of buffs for a while as he settles into a better competitive spot, focusing on increasing the damage and knockback of some of his abilities.

Increased damage of Albion’s Rally from 5 to 8.

Increased damage of Might of Excalibur from 23 to 26.

Increased Heavy Air Attack damage from 5 to 6.

Talents

Slice Through: Increased additional knockback by Air Heavy Attacks from 15% to 20%.

Athena

We’re making a couple of adjustments to reduce the power of Athena’s aerial playstyle to make it more balanced and reduce instances where players can exploit the spear’s placement.

Reduce the lifetime of the spear from Spear Toss from 5s to 4s.

Increased the cooldown of Parry from 13s to 14s.

Talents

Incoming: Reduced the additional knockback from 20% to 15%.

Izanami

The lovely goddess of death is in a good place, so we’re just making one change to bring her Ambush talent in line with others that also boost the ultimate charge percentage.

Talents

Ambush: Reduced additional ultimate charge rate from 15% to 12%.

Sol

Sol has been underperforming across all queues, particularly in Duel and Brawl. Given the value that her ultimate brings to her kit, we’re reducing its prefire slightly to increase the skill check for her opponents to avoid getting hit.

Reduced prefire of Supernova’s fireball by 0.05s.

Sun Wukong

Sun Wukong has been dominating Duel and Brawl in recent weeks, so we’re reducing the impact of two of his most impactful abilities.

Increased cooldown of The Magic Cudgel from 14s to 16s.

The clone now deals 30% less damage than Sun Wukong.

Susano

We’re pleased to see that the changes made to Susano in the last patch have had the intended result to bring him in line with the other gods. He’s still over-performing a little so we’ve got a few more targeted changes to smooth over some undesirable power spikes.

Increased prefire of Air Light from 0.25s to 0.3s.

Reduced the hitbox size of the Light Attack chain by 20%.

Talents

Send Off: Additional damage by Air Heavy attacks reduced from 4 to 3.

Thanatos

In the current meta, Thanatos has had a slightly overstated presence in all queues, so we’re making two small changes to reduce his highest impact points..

The number of healing orbs released by players from Soul Leech has been reduced from 5 to 4.

Talents

Unyielding: The cap per attack has been reduced from 3 to 2.

Thor

Thor has been in a healthy competitive place for most skill brackets, so we’re making a few talent tweaks to improve his build diversity.

Talents

Warrior’s Madness: Reduced additional damage from 6 to 5.

Face The Hammer: The additional damage of the final hits of Light Attack chains has been reduced from 6 to 5.

Crashing Down: Additional damage by Anvil of Dawn reduced from 10 to 8.

Zeus

The recent changes to Zeus’ ultimate were quite impactful but our attempts to reduce its presence made for an unintended nerf. We’re balancing this out by increasing the usefulness of the initial part of the ability.

Increased the number of bolts thrown at a time for the first part of Heaven’s Rage from 3 to 4.

Blessings Balance

Sol’s Temper: Reduced additional damage done to the last enemy that knocked you out from 25% to 15% and the additional damage if you haven’t been knocked out from 12.5% to 10%.

Sharpened Sickle: Reduced cap per Attack or Ability from 3 to 2.

Upward Slash: Reduced additional damage done by Air Heavy attacks from 4 to 3.

Air Supremacy: The cap for additional damage per attack has been reduced from 6 to 4.

Map Updates

Spirit Shrine

Moved Spawn Points for Team 1 further away from the Bank on Coin Blitz, so both teams are more at an equal distance away from it.

Swinging Spire

Improved collision around the edges of the map to allow for more consistent clamber behaviour.

Spellbound Study

Adjustment to the collision along the corner edges of the platforms no longer causes rare instances of players bouncing inwards towards the platform.

Mystic Mayhem

Disabled collision on a platform below the KO floor that you could previously stand on.

Changed the collision along the central ramp to be one single ramp, to allow for more fluid movement.

Made the collision around the giant bookcase more shape-accurate and moved the bookcase back by 1,5 meters.

Bug Fixes

We also fixed a bunch of bugs (it may or may not be more than 100 this time). We hear your feedback and would like to share more fixes here:

Quests: Fixed progress tracking of Projectile damage & Hold Heavy KOs.

Fixed crash when loading out of the Combat Room in the Practice Map.

Fixed a crash sometimes caused by Izanami’s “Spectral Projection”.

Izanami can jump while aiming “Seeking Sickle”.

Attacking out of tiger form of Sun Wukong’s “72 Transformations” ability will no longer cause the player camera to stutter.

Fixed a bug where Sun Wukong’s staff would be invisible when attacking from off-screen.

Thor’s icons will longer be swapped for “Mjolnir’s Attunement” and “Tectonic Rift”.

Ymir can no longer early jump cancel on Light Attack 2.

Ymir’s turn speed while channeling “Frost Breath” will no longer be reduced at any FPS.

Fixed animation bug where aimed abilities sometimes play a land animation when the ability ends.

Team indicators will now show character locations even when high in the air.

Updated the way craters are displayed.

All characters will now play their intro animations at the same time at the start of the first round of a match.

Fixed issue with player titles appearing in unintended menus.

Titles in character selection will no longer appear as “No Title” if a player has none equipped.

Added Esc menu (Settings & Quit) access to the character selection screen.

In character selection, gods will now play a selection animation when equipping a skin.

Fixed an issue where Settings menu dropdowns would conflict with pop-ups.

The favorite God button hitbox has been adjusted to always be the same size as it looks.

Fixed UI issue in Brawl where the announcements would show the incorrect score.

Fixed audio bug in Brawl where the Announcer would play random announcements over the correct elimination line.

Player HUD no longer disappears in-game after the first round in duel and brawl.

All valid matches now correctly count progress toward achievements and profile stats (KOs, Minutes Played, etc.)

Missing fanfare for some login rewards will no longer be missing.

Added access to the scoreboard at most points in the game.

Banned accounts will now see the appropriate error message.

