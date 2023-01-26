Abilities

72 Transformations

Sun Wukong transforms into an animal and dashes forward. If used on the ground, he becomes a tiger and, from the air, an eagle. Refire the ability to break out of the movement early and attack an opponent in range.

The Magic Cudgel

Sun Wukong extends his staff out to poke in front of him, increasing its size to cover a large distance and wide area. Hitting an enemy with the end of the staff will deal additional damage and knockback.

Dashing Strikes

Becoming a blur of destruction, Sun Wukong performs 3 quick, rolling attacks. The first two attacks hit knock back enemies a short distance, with a final spinning attack that knocks all enemies away.

Monkey Clone

Sun Wukong plucks a few strands of hair and creates a clone of himself that moves to attack the closest enemy, using only basic attacks. The ability can then be refired once to swap positions with the clone.

New Skins

Cyber Samurai Susano – Shop

First Pri-Mate Sun Wukong – Shop

New 1v1/2v2 Map: Scuttleboat Scuffle

Duke it out beneath a red sky in this spacious arena, where the key to victory lies in controlling the high ground. Make your opponents see that there is not enough room to go around for the best fishing spot in the east!

New Feature: Daily Login Rewards

Receive bonus rewards for daily logins, including extra Boosters, Runes and Stars – even a cosmetic!

New Feature: Bots in Custom Games

Players can now add bots to their Custom Games! Add any specific Gods to test your skills against your biggest nemesis on any maps.

Character Select Changes

Players are now able to change Skins during the character selection screen

Players have a few seconds less to select their God, but more time to choose the right Talent Loadout

Players now don’t see their opponents Gods before everyone is locked in

Oddball Changes

While invulnerable, players with the oddball will not gain points

While holding the oddball, players can no longer use their movement abilities

Quality of Life Changes

Doubled look sensitivity range on controller

Added a button to snap the camera in character’s facing direction

God Balance

Amaterasu

We’re reducing the charge rate of Amaterasu’s ultimate to balance out its higher efficiency and combo potential.

Reduced Ultimate charge rate by ~14%.

Arthur

Arthur’s not faring as well as we’d like in some fights, so we’ve reduced two of his ability cooldowns to bring them closer to the other gods. Additionally, his ultimate charge rate has been increased to give it more chances to make an impact in a round.

Soaring Edge

Reduced cooldown to 16s (from 18)

Blinding Light

Reduced cooldown to 16s (from 18)

Might of Excalibur

Increased Ultimate Charge Rate by 9%

Susano

Susano’s Air attacks were too efficient. We reduced his ability to track targets in the air. This will be most noticeable against a player who dodges away from Susano.

Air Light

Vertical targeting range is reduced to 2.5m – 4m (from 3.5m – 5m)

Air Heavy

Reduced Air Heavy warp range to 6m (from 8m)

Thanatos

Thanatos’ “Unyielding” talent was overly strong in Duel because it allowed players to maintain the damage buff when targeting and hitting the same target.

Talents

Unyielding’s damage increase is reset if Thanatos hits an enemy with an ability

Thor

We found that Thor’s Air Heavy attack did not match the visuals, so we increased the time that the hitbox is present and added horizontal warp that was previously missing. Further to that, we’ve looked at his talents, to make Capacitor’s effect more consistent and have adjusted the starting loadout to improve his viability for players using him for the first time.

Air Heavy

Increased time hitbox is active on Air Heavy by 30%

Added a 4.5m warp distance (from 0 warp distance before)

Talents

Capacitor

Thor now gains 5% ultimate charge for the first player it hits and then 2% per additional enemy hit (changed from 3.5% gained per hit).

Face The Hammer

Swapped with Crashing Down in the default loadout

Bug Fixes

We’ve fixed over 100 bugs(!) since last build, here are the highlights:

Fixed a bug that allowed some players to load earlier in a game

Fixing a bug that was causing a bot remaining in-game after a player re-joins

Fixed a bug causing Oddball to not spawn when launching game mode

Fixed a bug that was causing allowing players to be untouchable in Oddball on Crumbling Keep

Fixed a bug allowing players to score points if eliminated under the bank in Coin Blitz

Fixed a bug that was causing Izanami’s ultimate to disappear when hitting Athena’s ultimate

Kata Combo (Susano talent) should now affect cooldown correctly

Icicle Falls (Ymir talent) should now deal damage when Ymir is off of the icicle

Stikes Twice (Thor talent) is now correctly reducing cooldown by 3.5 seconds instead of adding 3.5 seconds

Mjolnir fury (Thor talent) is now correctly activating even if not hitting an enemy

Source:Divine Knockout