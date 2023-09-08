Gargoyles Remastered Coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on October 19

Exciting News for Gargoyles Fans

Disney announces that Gargoyles remastered is finally making its way to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on October 19. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this beloved classic to be remastered and reimagined for modern gaming platforms. The release of a new trailer has further heightened the anticipation among fans.

The Unveiling of Gargoyles Remastered

After months of speculation and rumors, Disney officially unveiled Gargoyles remastered in September 2022. The response from fans was overwhelmingly positive, as the announcement brought back cherished memories of the original animated series that aired in the 90s.