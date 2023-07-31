Discovering Baldur’s Gate III: Only a Few Days Left!

Excitement is building as the release of Baldur’s Gate III is just around the corner. This highly anticipated title from Larian Studios has been generating a lot of buzz with its impressive features. The developers have been generous in sharing intriguing details about this role-playing game’s third installment. They have revealed information such as the staggering number of 17,000 possible endings, an intimate moment with a bear, customizable genitals, a vast selection of spells, and choices that players rarely opt for. With each revelation, the anticipation for the game’s release only grows stronger. It’s worth mentioning that Baldur’s Gate III is set to launch on PC on August 3.

The Voice of Lady Dimitrescu in Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s some news that will delight fans even further! A recent video released by Baldur’s Gate 3 introduces a character named Orin, who exudes sadism and derangement. The spotlight in the video is on the voice actress behind this new protagonist. Many fans immediately recognized her as Maggie Robertson, the actress and voice artist who brought Lady Dimitrescu to life in Resident Evil Village. Her performance as the imposing Lady Dimitrescu left a lasting impression on players. Therefore, it’s no surprise that fans are thrilled to see her lend her talents to another intriguing character—a disturbed and domineering shapeshifter. In the video, Robertson describes her character as “lovingly unhinged” and mentions that players won’t know when she’ll appear or in what form.

No, you can’t fix her. But… do try! What could go wrong? July 27, 2023

On social media, users expressed their joy about this new protagonist and the selection of Maggie Robertson as the voice actress: “She deserves to be among the other great voice actors” and “I am delighted that you brought her on board at Larian.”