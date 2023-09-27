





Version 4.1 Update: New Areas, Characters, Weapons, and More for Genshin Impact

miHoYo has just released the highly-anticipated version 4.1 update for Genshin Impact, and it’s packed with exciting new content for players to explore. This update introduces new areas in Fontaine, two new characters named Neuvillette and Wriothesley, new weapons, a new main story, a new system, and even new enemies to challenge.

Compensation Details

To make up for any inconvenience caused during the update process, miHoYo is offering compensation to players. This includes Primogems, an in-game currency, as well as other rewards. The specific compensation details are as follows:

Maintenance Compensation: Players will receive Primogems, with the amount based on the duration of the server maintenance. This compensation is available to players who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by September 27, 2023, and must be claimed before the end of Version 4.1.

Issue Fix Compensation: Players will receive Primogems as compensation for any issues fixed with the update. The amount of Primogems will be specified in a compensation mail. This compensation is available to players who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above by September 27, 2023, and must be claimed before September 30, 2023.

Players can expect to receive their compensation via in-game mail within five hours after the update maintenance is finished.

Update Schedule

The update maintenance began on September 27, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take five hours to complete. Players should ensure that they have updated their game client to the latest version to access all the new content.

How to Update Game Client

Here are the instructions for updating the game client, depending on your platform:

PC: Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click on the Update button.

iOS: Open the App Store, locate Genshin Impact, and tap on the Update button.

Android: Open the game and follow the on-screen directions to update.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: Highlight Genshin Impact from the Home Screen, press the OPTIONS button, and select “Check for Update.”

If you encounter any issues while installing the new version, don’t hesitate to contact Customer Service for assistance.

Update Details

Now, let’s dive into the exciting new content that the Version 4.1 update brings to Genshin Impact.

I. New Areas

Version 4.1 introduces new areas in Fontaine for players to explore. These areas include the Liffey Region and the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region. Travelers who have completed the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” will automatically unlock a Teleport Waypoint in the north of the Court of Fontaine Region. This Waypoint will reward players with Primogems upon unlocking. Additionally, completing the World Quest “Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles” will unlock new Daily Commissions in Fontaine. Players can also expect to find new Fishing Points and “Radiant Spincrystals” in the area.

II. New Characters

Two new characters join the roster in Version 4.1:

1. Neuvillette – Hydro Vision (5-Star) – Weapon: Catalyst

Neuvillette is the Chief Justice of Fontaine, known as the Iudex, famous for his impartiality. His Charged Attacks can be charged up, allowing him to move and change facing while absorbing Sourcewater Droplets. These droplets increase charging speed and heal Neuvillette. When fully charged, Neuvillette unleashes a powerful Charged Attack called “Equitable Judgment” that deals continuous AoE Hydro DMG to opponents in a straight-line area. However, it should be noted that using this attack requires some of Neuvillette’s HP, which gradually decreases if his HP is above 50%.

– Elemental Skill: “O Tears, I Shall Repay” – Summons a Raging Waterfall that deals AoE Hydro DMG and generates Sourcewater Droplets.

– Elemental Burst: “O Tides, I Have Returned” – Unleashes waves of hydro energy that deal AoE Hydro DMG and generate Sourcewater Droplets.

2. Wriothesley – Cryo Vision (5-Star) – Weapon: Catalyst

Wriothesley, also known as the Duke of the Fortress of Meropide, is a mysterious character associated with the murky depths. His Elemental Skill, “Icefang Rush,” allows him to enter the Chilling Penalty state, increasing interruption resistance. When his HP is above 50%, his Normal Attacks consume HP to enhance their DMG. His Elemental Burst, “Darkgold Wolfbite,” uses Icicle Impact to cause multiple instances of AoE Cryo DMG in a frontal area.

III. New Equipment

Version 4.1 also introduces new weapons for players to obtain:

Tome of the Eternal Flow (5-Star Catalyst): This Catalyst increases HP and strengthens Charged Attacks.

Cashflow Supervision (5-Star Catalyst): This Catalyst increases ATK and enhances Normal and Charged Attacks.

The Dockhand’s Assistant (4-Star Sword): This sword grants buffs when the wielder is healed or heals others.

Portable Power Saw (4-Star Claymore): This claymore grants buffs when the wielder is healed or heals others.

Prospector’s Drill (4-Star Polearm): This polearm grants buffs when the wielder is healed or heals others.

Range Gauge (4-Star Bow): This bow grants buffs when the wielder is healed or heals others.

Ballad of the Boundless Blue (4-Star Catalyst): This Catalyst enhances Normal and Charged Attacks after hitting opponents.

IV. New Main Story

Version 4.1 continues the main story with two new Archon Quests:

1. Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act III “To the Stars Shining in the Depths”: This quest unlocks for players who have reached Adventure Rank 40 or above and completed the previous chapter.

2. Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act IV “Cataclysm’s Quickening”: This quest unlocks for players who have reached Adventure Rank 40 or above and completed Chapter IV: Act III.

These new quests will reveal more about the story and offer exciting new challenges for players to overcome.

As you can see, the Version 4.1 update for Genshin Impact is an expansive one, adding new areas, characters, weapons, and advancing the main story. Don’t forget to update your game client and claim your compensation before diving into this exciting new content!



