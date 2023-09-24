Bandai Namco Reveals Story Trailer for SAND LAND

During its highly anticipated Tokyo Game Show 2023 stage event, Bandai Namco unveiled the official story trailer for SAND LAND, the captivating action RPG based on the famous manga created by Akira Toriyama. This thrilling trailer offers a glimpse into the fascinating world of SAND LAND and introduces a never-before-seen character.

Discover the World of SAND LAND

In this gripping action RPG, you are transported to a treacherous desert realm where both humans and demons are plagued by a severe water scarcity. Embark on a remarkable adventure as Beelzebub, the Fiend Prince, alongside Sheriff Rao and the demon Thief, as you set out on a quest to find the mythical Legendary Spring hidden within the vast desert.

Explore the captivating universe of SAND LAND, painstakingly crafted by Akira Toriyama, the mastermind behind renowned works such as Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump. Assume the role of Beelzebub, the game’s main character, and lead your extraordinary band of heroes through enthralling challenges and perilous encounters.

Build, Invent, and Thrive

Unleash your strategic prowess and unleash your imagination to construct an assortment of vehicles and tanks using a wide range of parts. As you progress through the game, develop your base into a bustling city with the assistance of the kind-hearted individuals you encounter in the vast desert.

Coming to Multiple Platforms

SAND LAND is currently under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PC (Steam). Fans eagerly anticipate the announcement of an official release date.

Watch the Captivating Story Trailer

Watch the trailer below for a captivating sneak peek into the thrilling world of SAND LAND.