What is Apple Arcade?

If you own an Apple device such as an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you may have noticed a little joystick icon while browsing the Apple Store. This section, known as Apple Arcade, has been around since September 2019. It is a subscription service that offers access to a wide range of games for a monthly fee of 4.99€.

Enjoy Games Without In-App Purchases or Ads

With Apple Arcade, you can enjoy a rich collection of games without the annoyance of in-app purchases or ads. The initial selection of games has steadily grown over time, with almost 300 titles currently available. Apple Arcade is not limited to just your phone, as it can be accessed on other Apple devices such as iPads and Macs. Additionally, the subscription can be shared with up to five other family members through the Family Sharing feature.

Free Trials and Console-Like Gaming Experience

Apple offers a free one-month trial and a three-month subscription for free with the purchase of an Apple device. The games on Apple Arcade can be played using touch controls or even a controller, providing a console-like gaming experience. Overall, Apple Arcade aims to provide a high-quality, ad-free gaming experience for Apple device users.

What are some must-play games on Apple Arcade?

Here are ten recommended games available on Apple Arcade:

1) Slay the Spire

A fusion of rogue-like and card game genres, where players build a powerful deck and navigate through enemy-filled towers.

2) Stardew Valley

An immersive farming and life simulation game that lets you transform an old farm into a peaceful paradise.

3) Oceanhorn 2

A fantasy adventure game reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda series, with epic quests, dungeons, and boss battles.

4) Fantasian

A visually stunning Japanese role-playing game with a unique mix of diorama-like environments and 3D elements.

5) Grindstone

A puzzle game where you match and chain monsters together in over 200 levels, offering challenging and addictive gameplay.

6) Dead Cells

A roguevania game that combines exploration, non-linear progression, and intense combat with a wide range of weapons and abilities.

These are just a few of the standout games available on Apple Arcade. Whether you prefer puzzle games, RPGs, or action-adventure titles, there’s something for everyone on this subscription service.