How Many Playable Characters are There in Starfield?

Starfield is an all-new space-faring epic that Bethesda Game Studios developed, destined to alter the gaming landscape. Since Starfield is a Bethesda role-playing game (RPG), it is reasonable to anticipate that there would be a large cast of playable characters that we can bring along on our adventures with us. However, how many playable characters are there in Starfield?

Companions in Starfield

The answer is yes; you can have friends in Starfield. These companions are made up of a combination of human and robot-based compatriates. There are four primary options for romantic involvement in Starfield; hence, if you have been wondering whether it is possible to involve pals in the game romantically, you are in luck.

During a question and answer session in August, Bethesda Game Studios said that the space RPG Starfield features “over 20 named characters” who can be recruited as “recruitable companions.” They can become members of your crew; if they do, they will provide your character with many perks and benefits.

Unique Skills and Powers

For example, it was emphasized that there would be a marksman character that would protect you eternally and that there would be an “astrodynamics expert” that would enable your jump pack to be that much more effective. Additionally, it was mentioned that there would be a character that would enable you to jump higher.

Each of them has a unique set of skills and powers, as well as a carefully created history full of lore. It was emphasized that four of these companions would come from the Constellation faction, widely considered the game’s most important group. The rest of them, on the other hand, will be acquired during your travels.