New Forza Motorsport Trailer Reveals Japanese Track Hakone

During the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2023 digital broadcast, Turn 10 unveiled an exciting new trailer for Forza Motorsport, showcasing the stunning Japanese track, Hakone.

In this captivating video, viewers get to witness the dedication and attention to detail exhibited by the Microsoft development team in designing this track. The cherry trees lining the edges of the course create a visually impressive and unforgettable experience.

Explore the Forza Motorsport Hakone Circuit

Turn 10 promises fans an up-close look at the Forza Motorsport Hakone circuit in the trailer, thrilling racing enthusiasts in Japan. The 2020 Toyota GR Supra can be seen speeding through breathtaking cherry blossom trees, providing an exhilarating experience.

Forza Motorsport Coming to Xbox Series

Don’t forget, Forza Motorsport is set to be released for Xbox Series. Furthermore, pre-ordering the game will grant players the exclusive 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray for their Forza Horizon 5 garage.

Stay Tuned for Xbox Digital Broadcast at Tokyo Game Show 2023

To catch all the latest updates and announcements, mark your calendars for September 21 and follow the Xbox digital broadcast at Tokyo Game Show 2023.