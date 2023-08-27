An Exciting New Adventure in Cyberpunk 2077

Last September, CD Projekt announced the first expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 called Phantom Liberty. In this thrilling spy-themed adventure, players get to embody V, the protagonist from the original game. This time, the player takes on a dangerous mission to save the President of the NUSA in the hazardous district of Dogtown within Night City.

Exciting New Features in the Expansion

During the Gamescom opening ceremony, CD Projekt Red unveiled a new gameplay excerpt from Phantom Liberty, showcasing the exciting additions that will be introduced. Additionally, the 2.0 update will bring major improvements, such as enhanced artificial intelligence, vehicle combat, and a complete overhaul of the skill tree, which will be available to all players for free.

In terms of gameplay, the expansion introduces new abilities that enhance combat dynamics, including dashes, melee animations, and shooting grenades in the air. However, the skill tree dedicated to the Relic, a cybernetic chip in V’s brain, is exclusive to Phantom Liberty. It provides access to impressive capabilities and increased efficiency in the field, albeit with limited use.

Revitalizing Content and Exciting Additions

Phantom Liberty offers more than just gameplay enhancements. Players can explore a brand new district called Dogtown, complete with dynamic events and missions to make the game world feel more alive. The expansion also introduces dozens of new quests that further develop the storyline. From a gameplay perspective, the maximum level cap will be increased, and players can expect over a hundred new items, including weapons, upgrades, and clothing, to enhance their experience in Night City.

Whether you’re eagerly awaiting the 2.0 update or the release of Phantom Liberty, mark your calendars for September 26th, when CD Projekt Red invites players back into the immersive world of Cyberpunk 2077.