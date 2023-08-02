A mechanism discovered after three months!

It has been several weeks now since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to Breath of the Wild, was released to the public. Shortly after the game’s release, players once again showcased their creativity. We saw mechas and even Batman’s Batmobile appearing in Hyrule, with Link being able to pilot it. However, despite spending countless hours on the game, there are still undiscovered mechanics.

Due to this, Nintendo has grown impatient and has decided to reveal a hidden mechanism on Twitter. They announced that a certain enemy called Lizalfos drops a “Lizalfos Tail” when defeated. Surprisingly, this item can be used to create a whip-like weapon called a “Whip” when combined with Scrawl Builds. This whip allows for long-range attacks and proves to be quite useful.

Nintendo mocked!

Following the revelation, many internet users, including Savoirs Zelda, have started mocking Nintendo. Despite the teasing, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remains a highly recommended game, which we gave a score of 19/20 in our review. The game was released on May 12 for the Nintendo Switch and is a must-have for any Zelda fan.