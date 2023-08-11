Sony Interactive Entertainment releases new PS5 promotional trailer

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a new promotional trailer for the PS5 that aims to understand why fans play video games. The answer is simple: the console offers a multitude of different experiences that enable players to venture into exciting and unique adventures, ultimately evoking various emotions.

Featured Games

The trailer showcases some of the most significant titles released on the PlayStation 5 since its launch on November 19, 2020 in Europe. Among the highlighted games are Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Final Fantasy 16, Destiny 2, Tekken 8, Avatar: Frontier’s of Pandora, The Last of Part 1, and Hogwarts: Heritage.

PlayStation 5 Promotional Video Description

“Raise your emotions to the next level and experience the way to play games. Immerse yourself in these emotions with PS5.”

Additionally, there are reports circulating online about the rumored PS5 Slim model, suggesting a potential new design for the console, which may be available by the end of the year. Stay tuned for updates.

