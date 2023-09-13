Pixel Art Adventure Game “Bilkins’ Folly” Launching on Multiple Platforms

Get ready for an exciting new pixel art adventure game called “Bilkins’ Folly”! Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer Webbysoft have announced that the game will be launching on October 2 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG.

Game Overview

“Bilkins’ Folly” follows the story of Percival “Percy” Bilkins, a treasure hunter on a quest to find his missing mother and grandfather. They mysteriously disappeared many years ago. Unfortunately, Percy’s ship was wrecked in a storm, forcing him to find a new way forward. Joining him on this adventure is his loyal dog, Drayton.

In this narrative-driven game, you and Drayton will embark on a thrilling journey, exploring various regions and uncovering family secrets that will change Percy’s life forever. As you venture through the game’s world, you’ll be able to customize your map using Percy’s cartography skills. This will help you solve puzzles and unlock hidden secrets. Be prepared, though, as some puzzles are more challenging than others and may require revisiting later in your journey.

Your bond with Drayton will prove crucial in navigating through the world of “Bilkins’ Folly”. By spending quality time with your faithful friend, you can level up your friendship and earn points to learn new skills. These skills can then be used to overcome various obstacles, making your search for family and riches even more fruitful.

Key Features of “Bilkins’ Folly”

Explore a series of unusual and lively islands, each filled with history, mystery, and treasure.

As your bond with Drayton grows, he’ll learn new skills that will help you solve puzzles and uncover secrets.

Expand your ship’s crew by recruiting aspiring sailors to join your ranks.

Engage with the quirky inhabitants of the islands and remember that they’ll remember how you treat them.

Customize your map to aid you in your treasure hunting escapades by drawing lines and placing icons.

Fish for interesting sea creatures and record your findings in your journal.

Participate in treasure hunting competitions to earn trophies and bragging rights.

Enjoy charming minigames such as picking locks and herding sheep, among others.

And yes, you can pet the dog!

Watch the exciting release date trailer below and check out some screenshots at the gallery.