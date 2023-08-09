Honkai Star Rail: A Guide to Characters and How to Obtain Them

Honkai Star Rail is packed with a diverse roster of characters for players to choose from. With a total of 22 characters available at launch, there’s something for everyone. However, not all characters are readily accessible. Let’s take a closer look at each character and how to obtain them.

Understanding Character Paths

In Honkai Star Rail, every character possesses a unique elemental power and follows a specific combat path. By strategically combining these character paths, you can overcome even the toughest enemies. Understanding the different character paths is crucial for building effective team compositions. Here are the seven character paths in the game:

1. The Destruction

These units excel at dealing both single target and multi-target damage.

2. The Hunt

These characters specialize in inflicting high damage on single targets.

3. The Erudition

These characters target multiple enemies simultaneously.

4. The Harmony

They provide your team with valuable buffs and boosts.

5. The Nihility

These characters debuff enemies to weaken them.

6. The Preservation

These characters focus on protecting allies using their defensive abilities.

7. The Abundance

These characters have the power to heal party members.

5-Star Characters

Now, let’s take a look at the 5-Star Characters available in Honkai Star Rail:

1. Trailblazer (Destruction/Preservation)

This character is the main protagonist, and you receive them at the start of the game. Initially wielding a bat, they act as a physical damage Destruction character. Later on, you have the option to switch them to the Preservation Fire element.

2. Bailu (The Abundance)

Bailu is a support character who excels at healing and has the unique ability to revive a fallen ally once per battle.

3. Bronya (The Harmony)

Bronya is a reliable support character who can remove debuffs from allies and increase their overall damage. Her ultimate ability boosts the attack and critical damage of the entire party.

4. Clara (The Destruction)

Clara is a physical damage character who fights alongside her cyborg friend, Svarog. She maximizes her damage output by taunting enemies and countering their attacks.

5. Gepard (The Preservation)

Gepard uses the ice element to protect allies by taunting enemies and applying shields. He also has the ability to survive a fatal blow once per battle.

6. Himeko (The Erudition)

Himeko uses military technology to deal fire damage, apply burns, and drop devastating beams on enemies. She also builds up charges to unleash additional fire damage.

7. Jing Yuan (The Erudition)

Jing Yuan is the commander of the Cloud Knights of Xianzhou. He specializes in lightning attacks that target single or multiple enemies. He can speed himself up during fights, allowing for more frequent attacks.

8. Kafka (Nihility)

Kafka is one of the Stellaron Hunters known for manipulating variables to her advantage. She excels at dealing damage over time and triggering all passive damage applied to the enemy team.

9. Seele (The Hunt)

Seele specializes in single-target damage and has the unique ability to execute additional attacks after defeating an enemy. She is the only 5-star Quantum character.

10. Welt (The Nihility)

Welt has the ability to slow down enemies using time and space manipulation. He deals heavy damage to enemy stagger bars and uses Imaginary damage.

11. Yanqing (The Hunt)

Yanqing focuses on ice attacks and excels at dealing damage to single targets. While not defensively oriented, he reduces the enemy’s attention and has increased chances for consecutive attacks.

4-Star Characters

In addition to the 5-star characters, there are also several 4-star characters available in Honkai Star Rail:

1. Arlan (The Destruction)

Arlan sacrifices his own health to execute lightning attacks, making him a high-risk high-reward character.

2. Asta (The Harmony)

Asta inflicts burn and fire damage to multiple targets and has a powerful ultimate that increases the party’s speed.

3. Dan Heng (The Hunt)

Dan Heng specializes in single-target combat with his spear and wind attacks. He can increase his damage and slow down enemies with critical hits.

4. Hook (The Destruction)

Hook is a fire element character who deals fire damage and inflicts burn on single targets.

5. Herta (The Erudition)

Herta commands the ice element and deals significant damage to multiple targets. Her damage potential increases when enemy health drops below 50%.

These characters can be obtained through various means, including pulling them from banners. Some characters may only be available for a limited time, so keep an eye out for these opportunities.

Honkai Star Rail offers a wide range of characters to suit different playstyles. Whether you prefer healing, damage dealing, or supporting your team, there’s a character for you. Experiment with different combinations to create a powerful team and defeat any challenge that comes your way.